LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When you are someone as amazing as Cathy Hughes, and your birthday falls on a Friday, you get to celebrate all weekend. A tribute video from the iOne Digital family commemorates another rotation around the sun for the woman who started it all.

Some familiar faces appear in the video tribute including Tank and the Bangas, actor Malik Yoba and Hello Beautiful’s Managing Editor Shamika Sanders. Affectionately known as Ms. H, Hughes continues to inspire Black journalists and media makers.

“You have been a blueprint for Black mothers, Black women, Black journalists and showing us all the possibilities of what we can do and the impact we can have on the culture,” said Kirsten West Savali, iOne Digital’s VP Of Content.

To the legend herself, have a fantastic weekend and here’s to many more happy birthdays to come.

Watch: Cathy Hughes Birthday Tribute was originally published on newsone.com