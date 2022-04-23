Marshawn Lynch Becomes Part-Owner Of NHL Team

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is taking his love for sports from the football field to the front office. According to Bleacher Report, the Oakland native became part-owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken team.

Founded in 2018, the ice hockey franchise competes in the National Hockey League’s Pacific Division. The team made its debut during the 2021–22 season. The Seattle Kraken is the first professional ice hockey squad to play in the city of Seattle in 47 years. They’re also the first Seattle-based hockey team to compete for a Stanley Cup in nearly a century.

Lynch says stepping into sports ownership is a career milestone that holds so much significance. “I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined. As a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments—I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35—I’m going to continue to count my blessings. Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me and it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first one to the city.”

He joins the ownership group along with rapper Macklemore. Tod Leiweke, who serves as CEO of the Seattle Kraken, says the new part-owners are dedicated to driving community impact through sports.

News about Lynch’s investment comes as there remains a need for more diversity when it comes to ownership across different sports. However, Black athletes are stepping up to change the narrative. NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo acquired an ownership stake in the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. Retired basketball star Dwyane Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz.

