In exactly one week, fashion lovers will be glued to their social media accounts to witness the second half of the Met gala. The annual fundraiser underwent a minor facelift after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the prestigious fashion fete returned in September, aligning with New York Fashion Week. This time around, the gala has returned to its home month of May, and they’ve included some notable names to host their live stream.

Actress and host La La Anthony took to Instagram to announce her return to the Met Gala red carpet as a host of Vogue’s Livestream alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The secret is out! The biggest night in fashion THE MET GALA returns on Monday, May 2nd AND I’m hosting Vogue’s official #MetGala livestream along with @hamishbowles & @vanessahudgens! I can’t wait Get ready…It’s going to be an incredible night!! Thank you so much Anna Wintour & @voguemagazine for this incredible honor!! We kick things off at 6pm est!!! Let’s gooooooooooo ”

This year’s Met Gala will be one for the books. September’s looks fell flat, so the upcoming event presents an opportunity for celebrities to redeem themselves. This year’s new theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is a continuation of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

Anthony was correct when she called next Monday “the biggest night in fashion.” We are excited to see all of the carpet and afterparty looks. Will you be watching the Met Gala Livestream?

La La Anthony To Host Vogue Magazine’s Met Gala Live Stream was originally published on hellobeautiful.com