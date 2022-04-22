Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr. l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

170x170-bhm-2022-logo-header

Black History Month
Kei-Touch interviewed  Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr., Dean, Clark Atlanta University, School of Education! They discussed preparing children at a young age for college, some of the challenges freshmen face, importance of HBCUs and highlights of Clack Atlanta University.

