Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr. l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr., Dean, Clark Atlanta University, School of Education! They discussed preparing children at a young age for college, some of the challenges freshmen face, importance of HBCUs and highlights of Clack Atlanta University.
