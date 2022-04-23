170x170-bhm-2022-logo-header

Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Photo by

Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Kei-Touch celebrated the Historic Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson with Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris-Johnson. They shared their excitement of this moment that they never imagined to see,  how young black girls can now aspire to serve the highest court of the land, how much progress has occurred in recent years and much more.

The Outlet with Key-Touch Show Banner

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

 

Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Close