LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is sending a message to those who like to spread rumors about her and her life. She claims she’s pursuing legal action against Tiktoker who says she used drugs and that her husband, Iman Shumpert cheated on her.

In other news, 50 Cent is coming after Benzino through his daughter and rapper Coi Leray. Gary has the tea on these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Teyana Taylor Threatens To Pursue Legal Action Against Those Spreading Rumors [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com