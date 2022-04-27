CLOSE
According to NBC4i, video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a killer attacked in court at his sentencing.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies said Travon Singleton showed up at the hearing for the man who killed his brother. But, deputies said when the judge gave Singleton a chance to speak to the court, he turned toward Jaelen Brabson, jumped him and then tried to strangle him.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Ohio court was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com