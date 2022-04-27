Mary J Blige Stuns In A Black Rick Owens Dress At The Grand Opening Of The Brooklyn Chop House

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re ever wondering what’s inside of Mary J Blige’s cup, we might have the answer. When the Grammy-Award-Winning artist isn’t drinking her own wine, Sun Goddess by Mary J Blige, she may be sipping on some Henny – at least she was a few days ago. The 51-year-old Queen of R&B stepped out to host Brooklyn Chop House’s grand opening, sponsored by the elite cognac brand, Hennessy.

Blige donned a black Rick Owens single-shoulder mini dress, that hugged her curves in all the right places. The singer accessorized with diamond hoop earrings, icy bracelets, and rings on her fingers.

The Good Morning Gorgeous singer had her signature blonde hair cascading down her back and her shoulder. Blige is a prime example of Black women defying the law of aging. She only gets better with age, and she has no plans of hanging it up.

The event featured a lot of notable names. Mayor Eric Adams attended the festivities, along with Don Pooh. Social Activist Tamika Mallory was also in attendance, and she looked amazing in a white One33 Social gown.

Blige’s career proves that there is no limit to her success. She is as poppin’ now as she was in the 90s, and we love to see it! What do you think? Are you here for her endless, and stylish reign?

