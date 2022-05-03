LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday (May 1) Rod Wave was arrested in St. Petersburg on a domestic battery charge that includes strangulation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rodarius Green, otherwise known as Rod Wave, was picked up by police after a traffic stop just outside of Osceola County in Florida early Monday morning. The Heart on Ice rapper/singer, according to jail records, had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a domestic battery incident.

Rod Wave is 23 years old.

All reports state that he’s still being held at Pinellas County Jail.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

The Latest:

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Karen Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After MAGA Rant

Rod Wave Arrested for Strangulation in Florida

Front Page News: A Leak Of A Draft Supreme Court Ruling Could Overturn Roe v. Wade [WATCH]

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Talks Mental Health Awareness Month [WATCH]

Black Man Jalen Randle Fatally Shot By Houston Cop

A Brief History Of The Polynesian Panthers

Vogue Honors Rihanna With A LegendaRIH Marble Statue At The 2022 Met Gala

SEE TRAILER: Yo! MTV Raps To Return This Month On Paramount Plus

Abortion Remains Legal Despite SCOTUS Leak

Ohio Primary Election Provides Opportunity For New Leadership

Rod Wave Arrested for Strangulation in Florida was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com