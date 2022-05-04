LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Although Tiffany Haddish was missed on the red carpet of the Met Gala, she made sure to keep us fashionably entertained at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The actress, who’s been spied in a number of Dolce and Gabbana looks as of late, gave us a run for our money in a hot pink custom Dolce and Gabbana suit, which featured a matching turtleneck and a shorts/pants combo.

Haddish’s look was inspired by her new movie role as track star and Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as Flo Jo. Joyner was known for her long nails and flashy attire. Beyond fashion, the track and field star set world records in 1988 for the 100 m and 200 m. The California native retired from sports in 1989. In 1998, she died at the age of 38 due to an epileptic seizure.

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty

In an interview with People, Haddish explained the importance of her playing this role. “She’s so meaningful to me because she is the epitome of what happens when you put in the work, when you treat people well, when you’re a good person, wonderful things happen,” says Haddish. “I had never seen a woman be beautiful and participating in sports like that — up to that point in my life, anyways. And she changed the game. I feel like she set it up for Venus and Serena [Williams] and all these female athletes that are out here doing big things.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Tiffany Haddish Proved She’s The Fashion ‘It’ Girl

Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany Haddish Proves She’s Ready In A Fierce Armani Look

Tiffany Haddish Is Serves Fashion In A Haute Pink Custom Dolce & Gabbana Suit Inspired By Her Upcoming Role As Olympian Flo-Jo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com