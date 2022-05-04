Dave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee's Possible Motive Becomes Clearer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While there are still plenty of unanswered questions surrounding ther man who attacked Dave Chappelle during the comedian’s live performance this week, the motivation for the assault has become a bit clearer as law enforcement officials continue to release information about the prime suspect.

Isaiah Lee was identified as the man who sprang from the audience during Chappelle’s set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke Fest” on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) determined Lee was armed with a replica gun that he allegedly aimed at Chappelle after he tackled the comedian. The replica gun also featured a knife with a short blade.

Lee, who was grotesquely disfigured from venue security subduing him, was being held on $30,000 bail, the LAPD said.

However, what the LAPD did not say was why Lee launched his attack on Chappelle.

The comedian has ruffled some feathers in recent years for his comedy material, but it was not immediately clear if Lee was among those who have taken umbrage with Chappelle’s jokes. Nor was it clear if that’s what compelled him to jump on stage and tackle Chappelle.

What was clear, though, is that Lee — an apparent aspiring rapper who rhymed using the moniker, NoName_Trapper — recorded at least one rap song disparaging Chappelle and made at least one other song in which he rapped about, “Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” which could be a reference to the Hollywood Bowl where the attack took place.

Lee’s song that is specifically titled, “Dave Chappelle” was released in 2020.

It is on that song that Lee raps, “laugh at you n****s a joke,” TMZ reported.

Lee has another song defending former President Donald Trump with lyrics that include, “MAGA my n**ga,” and the open-ended question: “Why is everybody always hatin’ on my president.”

It was not immediately clear if those pro-Trump sentiments played any role in fueling his attack on Chappelle Tuesday night, but law enforcement officials investigating the case are likely exploring that possibility.

Chappelle, for his part, has made no secret of his disdain for Trump.

Notably, TV show host Sunny Hostin partially assigned blame for the attacker’s behavior to Trump and the “incivility” that she said the former president “unleashed” on America.

Back in 2020, Chappelle called Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a b*tch” during his monologue on an SNL episode that aired just days after the 2020 election that Joe Biden won.

Some of Lee’s music can be found on his SoundCloud page by clicking here.

The on-stage attack was the second instance of violence against a comedian mid-routine in Southern California in a little more than one month after Will Smith confronted and slapped Chris Rock for telling a joke about the actor’s wife while hosting the Academy Awards ceremony in late March.

In that instance, law enforcement was not involved. But the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, a far cry from the punishment Lee is facing for allegedly attacking Chappelle.

