Taraji P Henson Returns To Host The 2022 BET Awards

Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host the BET Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26 at 8pm.
“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” Taraji P. Henson in press release. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”
It looks like the network shares the same feelings about working with Henson again.
“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”
Last year’s BET Awards was one for the books. We had Cardi B show off her then-growing baby bump (which became costume inspiration for Halloween) with her husband, Offset. Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé in a timeless Versace gown. And the most obvious moment was Henson’s style, grace, and comedy as she took the stage to host the highly anticipated awards show.
We are looking forward to seeing what she brings this year.
