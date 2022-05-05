Taraji P Henson Returns To Host The 2022 BET Awards

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Last year’s BET Awards was one for the books. We had Cardi B show off her then-growing baby bump (which became costume inspiration for Halloween) with her husband, Offset. Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé in a timeless Versace gown. And the most obvious moment was Henson’s style, grace, and comedy as she took the stage to host the highly anticipated awards show.

We are looking forward to seeing what she brings this year.