Happy Mother’s Day!

Motherhood isn’t easy, but Black women sure make it look that way. We are selfless, resilient and the foundation of life — oh, what a burden to carry. Not every day is sunshine, and the rain reminds us to be grateful, but through it all, we are rewarded with a proximity to God and his divine power to create. On this day, the staff at HelloBeautiful wish you peace, good eats, and a day off (whatever that means to you).

Happy Mother’s Day, Beauties was originally published on hellobeautiful.com