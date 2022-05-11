Cleveland Gaurdians Manager Terry Francona Tests Positive for Covid

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Gaurdians announced today that manager Terry Francona has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the club, bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over as acting manager for the foreseeable future.

This announcement is a bit concerning for Francona, as he missed 63 games following a knee replacement surgery last season. He was also only on the bench for only 14 games in 2020 for gastrointestinal issues.

The Gaurdians have had an up and down start to the season. They’re currently in third place in the AL Central, with an even record of 15-15.

