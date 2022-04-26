Look at This Ohio Mansion Odell Beckham Jr is Selling

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr is selling his former home in Ohio after signing a one-year contract with the LA Rams last NFL season. Spoiler alert… it’s a really nice house!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During his brief two-and-a-half-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, rumors constantly swirled about the wide receiver wanting out of Northeast Ohio. Then finally in 2021 OBJ was released, before subsequently signing on with the LA Rams.

Odell played an integral part in LA’s playoff run before being injured during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

While in Ohio, OBJ lived in Columbia Station, which is located just a bit west of Berea, where the Browns practice facility is located. The mansion has recently hit the open market, so if you’re looking for a space with over 14 thousand square feet and closets that are bigger than most master bedrooms, then this might be the place for you!

Check it out let us know if you would buy this – for a cool $3.3 million – down in the comments!

The Latest:

Black Women Need Their Own champion In Senate

These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

WATCH: Rep. Summer Lee Challenge Anti-Black Rhetoric

Flint Official Criticized For Calling Black Colleague 'Ghetto'

The Life And Death Of Cedric 'C.J.' Lofton

Gary’s Tea: Does This Count? Blac Chyna Gets Baptized In Her Own Pool [WATCH]

Ashanti Is A Class Act In A $4,385 Givenchy Varsity Jacket

Cardi B Is Casual And Chic In A Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket At Wonderland Club

Hot Spot: Cardi B Says She Was Set Up When A DJ Mistook Her For Nicki Minaj [WATCH]

Toni Braxton Puts Sex Appeal On Overdrive In Her Latest Instagram Reel

Xscape & SWV Series Will Be Coming To Reality TV This Winter

Blac Chyna Says She’s Born Again After Getting Baptized On Her Birthday

Look at This Ohio Mansion Odell Beckham Jr is Selling was originally published on wzakcleveland.com