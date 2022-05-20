LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When you decide to make a lifestyle change, one of the most important things is eating healthier. Eating fast food and what’s convenient almost always is not the best choice but Maria More breaks down simple ways to change your eating habits.

One way she shares is by meal prepping and also deleting food delivery apps off of your devices. Listen below for tips on how to make a step into healthier eating.

The post Maria More Explains How To Make Eating Healthy Easier [WATCH] appeared first on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

