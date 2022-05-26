According to NBC4i, an array of new medical marijuana dispensaries could open their doors in Ohio — including nine in Columbus.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued 70 provisional licenses to hopeful medical marijuana dispensaries on May 16 in order to accommodate a growing number of patients and demand for the drug, according to the board’s policy and public affairs liaison Kylynne Johnson.
RELATED STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio
“There’s been long lines, difficulty to get the products in, sometimes a long distance between their homes and a product,” Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) said. “So yes, I really do think there’s a need.”
About 142,000 Ohioans have an active medical marijuana registration – an increase of nearly 4,000 in registrations since March – with 56 dispensaries operating throughout the state, according to monthly reports from the Board of Pharmacy.
For the full NBC4 story click here
70 New Marijuana Dispensaries Liscenced for Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com