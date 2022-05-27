Gary’s Tea: Sha’Carri Richardson Says She Was Abused By Her Jamaican Girlfriend [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sha’Carri Richardson is speaking out against her Jamaican girlfriend. The track runner is claiming that her ex abused her during their relationship. She said that she was very toxic and the girlfriend actually admitted to being abusive to Richardson.

In healthier relationship news, Lala Anthony is dating actor Da’Vinchi and people are claiming that she’s too old to be dating the 26-year-old. Listen to the tea to hear what Gary had to say.

