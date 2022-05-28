Megan Thee Stallion Plays Football With Cardi B On The Latest Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are showing off their athleticism on the latest episode of “Cardi Tries.”

In the episode, the two rappers traded in their heels for sneakers as they teamed up with a few professional athletes to try their hands at football. Megan took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the episode as both ladies rocked their sexy sporty gear with Megan donning a blue cropped jersey and white shorts while Cardi rocked the same jersey, orange leggings and white sneakers, all from the Chargers’ color pallette.

“Me and my girl @iamcardib don’t fumble, so don’t play with us!! I can’t believe she had us out here throwing ourselves around Check it out on #CardiTries, available on @messenger,” Megan captioned the teaser video. Check it out below.

The unscripted Facebook show “Cardi Tries” allows Cardi B to try her hands at new things in each episode with special guests and this time, she teamed up with her good girlfriend and “WAP” collaborator Meg to show off their football skills alongside the LA Chargers.

We can’t wait to watch these two on the field!

