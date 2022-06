LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The rap game is definitely changing, and it just gets tastier and tastier along the way.

Jack Harlow began a partnership with famed chicken restaurant KFC back in December. The multiple Grammy-nominated emcee is from Louisville, Kentucky, and the two sides have already come together to do some good in his hometown.

Now they’re kicking it up another notch.

Following the success of Travis Scott’s The Travis Scott Meal at McDonald’s, and Megan Thee Stallion’s franchise deal/Hottie Sauce at Popeye’s, it appears that fast food money is the new bag in the world of hip-hop.

KFC announced today that Jack Harlow now has his own personalized combo, aptly titled The Jack Harlow Meal. Starting June 6 Harlow fans and chicken lovers around the world can enjoy his new fast-food feast, which includes a KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, ranch dressing, and a lemonade.

Is anybody else getting hungry?

Jack Harlow is on a dope run. He recently released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard 200. It moved more than 115,000 equivalent albums in its first week.

He also just dropped a music video for its single Churchill Downs, which features Drake.

Will you be trying the new Jack Harlow Meal at KFC?

Jack Harlow Links With KFC, Gets Exclusive New Meal was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com