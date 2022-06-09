LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In his second hour special, comedian Ali Siddiq tells the true stories of his adolescent years growing up in the Houston projects. From being handed a gun at 10 years old and left home alone to sell drugs, to navigating a cast of characters and dangerous interactions during his time as a street pharmaceutical salesman. These are the true stories that ultimately lead to Ali getting busted by the FBI at 19 years old and spending 6 years in prison of a 15-year sentence.

For more on Ali, including upcoming tour dates, visit https://www.alisiddiq.com/ or follow him on all social media platforms.

Now Playing: Ali Siddiq’s Latest Comedy Special ‘The Domino Effect’ [WATCH] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com