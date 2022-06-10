LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Holly Marie Clouse, the daughter of a slain Texas couple, has been found alive and well more than 40 years after she vanished.

Clouse’s family had not seen her since late 1980, shortly before her biological parents’ were found dead in a wooded area in Houston.

It wasn’t until 2021 that investigators used genealogy to identify the bodies as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., a couple who had moved to Texas from Florida right before their disappearance. Once the Clouses’ identities were confirmed, their families began trying to figure out whatever happened to their infant daughter, who was not found with her parents’ remains.

Baby Holly found after 40 years! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com