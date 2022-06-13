According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements.
The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect for the state – at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. DeWine said at 10:12 a.m. that he signed House Bill 99 before elaborating on the details of the legislation. He previously asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass House Bill 99, and then said he looked forward “to signing this important legislation,” when lawmakers passed it. The bill would allow teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Diddy Will Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award During The 2022 BET Awards
- For Some Reason Herschel Walker Has Falsely Claimed He Worked In Law Enforcement
- Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill
- Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
- 31 Alleged White Supremacists Arrested And Charged With Conspiracy To Riot At Idaho Pride Event
- Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew Gives A Step-By-Step Tutorial On Recreating Ariana DuBose’s Tony Awards Bob
- Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes
- Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Award Win
- UNCF Teams Up With Deloitte To Launch Remote Learning Program For HBCUs
- Senators Reach Tentative Gun Agreement Without Action On Semiautomatic Rifles
Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com