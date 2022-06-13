LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements.

The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect for the state – at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. DeWine said at 10:12 a.m. that he signed House Bill 99 before elaborating on the details of the legislation. He previously asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass House Bill 99, and then said he looked forward “to signing this important legislation,” when lawmakers passed it. The bill would allow teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com