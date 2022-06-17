LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend, and we all know it’s hard to shop for men. Maria More shares some last-minute gift ideas or ways to spend father’s day with your dad. If your father is big on fitness or is working towards a healthier life, Maria suggests some good ideas to gift to keep the men in your life going. Listen to Mind, Body, Business, and hear the men’s perspectives on these gift ideas.

Maria More Gives Some Last Minute Fit & Creative Father’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com