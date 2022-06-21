A Juneteenth Reenactment?! Hear How Black Tony Celebrated Juneteenth Weekend! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Leave it to Black Tony to miss work again! This is the first year Juneteenth is recognized as a national holiday and most people had the day off to celebrate. While everyone took their day yesterday, Black Tony insists that he continues to take the day off for his reparations. Not only is he skipping work, but he said he’s currently in the middle of a Juneteenth reenactment.

Please listen to his nonsense below.

