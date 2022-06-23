According to NBC4i, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.
“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.
Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov.
Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio attorney indefinitely suspended from Supreme Court for repeatedly driving naked
- Fans Mistake Content Creator Candice Craig For Toni Braxton In New Video To Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’
- Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal
- Jordyn Woods Announces New Partnership With ‘Playboy Centerfold’
- Clarence Thomas Writes Majority Opinion In ‘Dangerous’ SCOTUS Ruling Relaxing NY Gun Laws
- Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Decided To Join BET+’s College Hill Reboot [WATCH]
- News You Can’t Use: Black Names That Have Gone Extinct Over The Years [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Irv Gotti Says Drake’s New Album Is Not Hip-Hop [WATCH]
- Video Shows ‘Black Police Graduate’ Accusing Cops Of Racial Profiling During Traffic Stop
- Issa Rae, KeKe Palmer And Yvonne Orji Serve Friendship Goals As They Stylishly Party It Up In Cannes, France
Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com