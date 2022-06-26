According to NBC4i, leaders of Ohio’s Democratic party spoke at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday at a rally two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.
In Ohio, the heartbeat bill was put into law in the state Friday. The bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Among the Democratic speakers at the “We Won’t Go Back” rally included gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, current U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.
“We got an out-of-touch legislature and a really out-of-touch governor who have been spending their entire careers to take away a right,” Whaley said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio Democrats speak at statehouse rally on Supreme Court abortion ruling was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com