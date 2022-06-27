LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her all black everything look while spending 12 hours in Vegas and she looked incredible!

Taking to the platform, the social media influencer sat pretty while posing in a curve hugging black dress and matching black heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a slicked back bun with her baby hairs on full display as she served face for the photo set.

"12 hours in Vegas," the beauty simply captioned the post. Check it out below.

Lori's millions of Instagram followers were loving this post just as much as we were and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. "Love the shoes," one follower wrote while another commented with, "It's giving classy & grown" and another wrote, "Beautiful."

We’re loving this look on her!

Lori Harvey Shines In All Black While Spending 12 Hours In Vegas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com