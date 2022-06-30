LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Since R. Kelly got his long sentencing, Special K is giving you news you can’t use and really putting it into perspective. The R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison and when you think about it, 30 years is older than a lot of things we’re used to having today. Hear the news you can’t use to get put the long years the Pied Piper will be behind bars into perspective.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

News You Can’t Use: Things That Are Just As Old As R. Kelly’s 30 Year Prison Sentence [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com