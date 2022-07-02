LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lizzo is still standing up for abortion rights through her Yitty brand and took to social media today to pledge 100% of the proceeds from her brand to abortion funds all weekend long.

Dressed in a red body suit and cut off jean shorts, the songstress shared a video of herself pledging the funds and celebrating body autonomy through the brand, telling fans that everybody deserves the right to reproductive health resources.

“Yitty is all about body autonomy,” she said in the video. “You should be the only one who has a say on how you feel and what you do with your body. Celebrate your body’s independence with us by giving back to organizations who are fighting on the front line for body autonomy. We pledge 100% of all Yitty purchases to abortion funds all weekend long. Because every damn body deserves the right to have access to reproductive health resources. I’m 100% that b**** and I 100% approve this message.”

Check out Lizzo’s video pledge below.

Lizzo’s support for abortion rights comes after the overturn of Roe V. Wade which shocked the nation last month when confirmed that she would pledge $500k from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights. ‘I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she wrote on Instagram.

And now with Yitty’s support for abortion funds, the beauty is doubling down on her support and letting women everywhere know that she stands with them.

Lizzo Is Celebrating Body Independence Through Her Yitty Brand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com