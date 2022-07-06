News
HomeNews

Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Oklahoma Spring Game

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Panthers will send a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick for the number one player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

To make the deal happen the Browns agreed to cover $10.5 million of Baker’s final $18 million due.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Browns and Mayfield reached an impasse at the beginning of last off-season, when Cleveland made it public that they were pursuing their now starting QB Deshaun Watson.

Baker’s record with Cleveland was 30-30. He led the Browns to their first playoff win of the expansion era in 2002 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Get more details for this story with NFL.com [here]

The Latest:

Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Close