According to NBC4i, an Ohio anti-abortion stronghold took an unexpected turn in announcing its support for a Democratic bill it said will hold “deadbeat dads accountable.”
The Center for Christian Virtue, a conservative Christian lobbying group based in Columbus, praised an Ohio bill Friday that would allow pregnant people to claim at least $5,000 in damages from a sexual partner who causes them to have an unintended pregnancy, introduced by state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus).
“Senator Tina Maharath’s legislation is an innovative approach to combat the hook-up culture that has led to broken lives, hurting women, and abandoned children,” Center for Christian Virtue President Aaron Baer said in a statement. “It’s time we hold these deadbeat dads accountable.”
Under Senate Bill 262, pregnant Ohioans can file a civil suit no later than five years after conception against whoever caused them to have an unintended pregnancy – and anyone who “aids or abets” the impregnator – regardless of the circumstances.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio bill targets ‘deadbeat dads’: Pro-life group was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com