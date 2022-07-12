Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district. Fresh off her energetic performance at the Wireless Festival, the “Queen” arrived at a chaotic scene as fans swarmed her car and eagerly awaited her to exit the vehicle.

Video footage captured by Twitter user @BigBankBurt showed fans banging at the windows of the star’s private SUV as they shouted and cheered. The Pink Friday rapper re-tweeted the clip and asked fans to settle down so she could properly greet them.

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space, they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls [sic] don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line” she tweeted.

London Police intervene to quell the chaos

Eventually, London police officials had to step in and surround the Grammy-nominated artist’s vehicle to control the hectic crowd. The event was abruptly canceled soon after, according to Page Six.

“In the interests of safety the event managers took the decision that the event would not go ahead,” Camden Police tweeted on Monday. “Members of the public are advised not to travel to the area,” officials added in a statement.

Nick Minaj showed up to the event in style

What a shame, because Nicki showed up to the occasion in style. The “Starships” hitmaker shut the streets of London down in a matching red Gucci turtle neck and leggings. The mother of one styled up the casual ensemble with a colorful printed purse and a matching hat. Nicki completed the effortless fit with bold crystal embroidered sunglasses and a massive “Barbie” chain.

Check out a few more angles of the look below.

On Instagram, the Queens native thanked fans for the tremendously warm welcome.

Thank you to the officers for helping us so much today,” she wrote. “My babies I love you all so much.Thank you to the officers for helping us so much today,” she wrote.

Talk about showing up and showing out! Do you love Nicki’s look? Sound off in the comments!

