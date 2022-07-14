LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Middle school teachers in Lorain, Ohio have been exposed on video encouraging and mocking a fight between teenagers. The brawl occurred on May 9 at Southview Middle School.

This story was originally reported by WKYC.

VIA | WKYC

LORAIN, Ohio — An investigation is underway by Lorain City Schools amid allegations that teachers at Southview Middle School encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9, 2022.

Footage from student cell phone cameras and surveillance cameras located in the school have been reviewed by district authorities for follow up with the students and staff suspected to be involved. The videos show staff members appearing to encourage two students to fight before mocking them while a crowd of other students were gathered. Finish this story [here]

Lorain Middle School Teachers Caught on Video Encouraging Kids to Fight was originally published on wzakcleveland.com