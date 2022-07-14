According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,465 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a nearly 30% increase in the new case rate.
Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate has now made a double-digit percentage jump — the first in weeks — and overtaken the previous new case count by over 5,000. The state’s COVID-19 spread has not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months, though it came close in May. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Beyoncé Joins TikTok And Brings All Of Her Music With Her
- Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Shooters Grill’ Restaurant Shuts Down After Landlord Refuses To Renew Lease
- Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Another Baby With Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate [WATCH]
- Jeff Johnson Talks Kids Fighting With Parents TikTok Challenge & Squeegee Boys Baltimore Murder [WATCH]
- Lorain Middle School Teachers Caught on Video Encouraging Kids to Fight
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases make sharp increase, breaking 20,000
- Is Da Brat Carrying A Baby!? See A Sneak Peak Of The New Episode Of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ [VIDEO]
- Ciara Jumps Across The Pond To Italy For A Fun Vacation With Family In Honor Of Wedding Anniversary
- Lauren London Says She’s Considered Moving Away From L.A. Since Nipsey Hussle’s Death
- Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases make sharp increase, breaking 20,000 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com