According to NBC4i, The Ohio Supreme Court has declared a congressional district map unconstitutional, ordering state lawmakers to return to the drawing board.
In a 4-3 decision, the Court majority invalidated a second proposed map outlining Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts on Monday — used by voters in the May primary election — finding it “unduly favors” the Republican Party and violates the Ohio Constitution’s partisan gerrymandering prohibitions, according to a news release from the Court.
“As a result, districts that would otherwise be strongly Democratic-leaning are now competitive or Republican-leaning districts,” the opinion stated.
Drawn by the Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission, the map was found to be similar to the plan passed by the legislature and deemed unconstitutional by the Court in January, the release said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules
- The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH]
- Da Brat Helps Black Tony Get Out Of His Ankle Monitor!? [WATCH]
- Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations
- Man Arrested Breaking Into Drake’s House Claimed To Be Rapper’s Son
- Rihanna Plans To Launch A Maternity Line Under Savage X Fenty
- ‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative
- Yung Miami Stuns In A Christian Dior Ensemble In Paris
- Cleveland Won’t Prosecute Abortions Says Mayor Justin Bibb
- Kelly Rowland And Karrueche Tran Serve Looks In The Same Mugler Dress
Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com