Jayland Walker Family Attorney: ‘It Smells Like a Cover Up’

This story was originally published by FOX 8.

It’s been nearly a month since the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker. Today would’ve been his 26th birthday.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — On what would have been the 26th birthday of Jayland Walker, his family’s attorney is asking for a complete overhaul of the investigation into his death.

During a press conference, the NAACP leadership and the family’s legal team asked for the investigation to be taken away from the BCI and turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice. They are claiming that there may be collusion with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

