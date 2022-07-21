LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to our Radio ONE Houston Family. Four Hall of Fame Nominations in one year!! Let’s help bring the wins home: Vote for the 2022 nominees today.

Voting members may vote for up to twenty (20) of the broadcast professionals.

Please submit and complete your votes in a single, online session. If you are not yet a voting member and wish to become one so you may vote for this slate of nominees for TRHOF’s Induction Class of 2022, you may join now here.

**Voting ends July 31st

Go Team!! Vote for Our Texas Radio Hall of Fame Nominees Today! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com