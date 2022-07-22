According to NBC4i, a report by Rentometer, a tool that collects data throughout the U.S. for property analysis and rent estimates, Columbus rent had the highest increase in the Midwest this past year.
From April 1 to June 30, Rentometer collected prices for three-bedroom apartments across five cities per region for April through June 2022.
The report found Columbus rent rose from $1,327 in 2021 to $1,681 in 2022, a 27% increase. The change marks the highest increase when compared to four other Midwest cities: Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Kansas City.
Cincinnati had a 20% increase from $1,429 in 2021 to $1,719 in 2022.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year
- Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins
- Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys
- ‘It’s Not Real Until It Hits The Streets’: VP Harris Touts Benefits Of Affordable Connectivity Program
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks
- OP-ED: Black Christians Should Understand The Politics Behind Overturning Roe v. Wade Are Anti-Black And Anti-Christian
- Jailed Children In Louisiana Moving To ‘Worst Of The Worst’ Prison For Adults
- Rickey Smiley Does Karaoke With Fans At Cincinnati Music Festival [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Singer H.E.R. Will Play Belle In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ + Gary With Da Tea Shades Lizzo!
How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com