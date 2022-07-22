News
How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year

According to NBC4i,  a report by Rentometer, a tool that collects data throughout the U.S. for property analysis and rent estimates, Columbus rent had the highest increase in the Midwest this past year.

From April 1 to June 30, Rentometer collected prices for three-bedroom apartments across five cities per region for April through June 2022.

The report found Columbus rent rose from $1,327 in 2021 to $1,681 in 2022, a 27% increase. The change marks the highest increase when compared to four other Midwest cities: Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Kansas City.

Cincinnati had a 20% increase from $1,429 in 2021 to $1,719 in 2022.

For the full NBC4 story click here

