Tina Knowles Lawson Sits Down With Oprah Daily To Discuss All Things Beyonce

Beyonce has an astronomical fanbase, but no one is the singer’s biggest cheerleader than the Knowles matriarch, Tina Knowles Lawson. With the superstar’s latest album underway and a new Ivy Park collection launching today, Mama Knowles sat down with Oprah Daily to give us some intel on all things Yonce.

Before we dive into highlights from the interview, it’s important to note that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to making boss moves. Lawson, an award-winning costume designer, has always been an example of a hustler. When she wasn’t creating show-stopping looks for Destiny’s Child and for Beyonce’s solo career, she was spearheading clothing lines like House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles. Now at 68, the businesswoman, author, and designer is taking time to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

In an exclusive interview with Oprah Daily, Lawson dishes on Ivy Park, Beyonce’s upcoming album, and her precious grandbabies. Check out some highlights.

On how Ivy Park has always been about inclusivity and why that is so important:

“Beyoncé’s always gotten a lot of input from fans. She listens, and even going back to House of Deréon, we’ve always been inclusive with sizing, fit, and how clothes are styled rather than just sizing up. It’s really important that things are designed to look good on everybody. I think what makes this brand unique is there is intention to create things that are flattering to the body. I’m a seamstress, and Beyoncé grew up with me sewing and designing. And there are things that are higher-end, but there’s something for everybody, so that’s inclusive as well.”

On encouraging her grandchildren to develop their own unique style:

“It’s funny because Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. But her sister came in and Blue was like, ‘My mom would be mad because she’s doing too much.’ And Rumi said, ‘This is my style.’ She’s 5. I was impressed. She also said, ‘Mickey Mouse is going to be so excited. He’s going to come up and take a picture with me.’ She’s so funny. And do you know, Mickey came up and took a picture with her. She reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style. So you let them do their own thing. You can’t say, ‘No, this doesn’t go with this or that.’”

On what she is looking forward to as we emerge into the world again after the trying times we’ve all had:

“I’m so excited about the new music. I’m really anticipating people’s joy about Beyoncé having new music after so long. And for myself, I’m writing a book, and I’m excited about that. It started out as just lessons, but it just kind of organically turned into a memoir. When you start writing a book or writing down the things you’ve done, it’s mind-boggling. I’ve had the most interesting life. I’m really blessed. And for a poor little girl from Galveston, Texas, that’s pretty incredible.”

Read the rest of the article here.

Tina Knowles Lawson Sits Down With Oprah Daily To Discuss All Things Beyonce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com