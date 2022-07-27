LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Lil Duval was struck by a car near his home in the Bahamas while riding his four-wheeler yesterday. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” Duval posted to Instagram. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Atlanta rapper T.I. was among Duval’s celebrity friends that reached out, saying “Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen.”

Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart, Desi Banks and many more all replied to his post with well wishes.

Lil Duval is a stand-up comic, actor and musician. He regularly appears on VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’ and MTV’s Guy Code, yet most likely know him today from his popular Instagram and Twitter accounts.

We’re not exactly sure of Duval’s condition at this time, but we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Lil Duval Hit By Car While Riding Four Wheeler was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com