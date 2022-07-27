According to NBC4i, doctors are fearful that more soon-to-be mothers in Ohio could die in the post-Roe era.
The state’s maternal mortality rate is 18% higher than the national average, with 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births, according to federal data released by America’s Health Rankings. Physicians, however, caution that Ohio’s near-total abortion ban could cause the state’s “alarming” maternal health outcomes to worsen.
Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Ohio enacted its six-week abortion ban, commonly called the heartbeat bill – a move that Amy Burkett, district chair of the American Chapter of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said will endanger women.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com