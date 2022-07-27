COP PUT ON DESK DUTY!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Cincinnati police officer with criminal past, is demoted to desk duty after she spewed the N-word when describing a Black high school student. The disgraced officer, Rose Valentino, was caught on body camera footage using the racial slur,

Officer Rose Valentino used the slur to refer to the teenage boy who walked by her cruiser while driving near a high school. According to the report, she’s denied having “any racial biases that have affected her work and told investigators she does not use racial slurs.”

Valentino’s “police powers” have been suspended pending an internal investigation.

