LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Mystikal always has trouble following him, and yesterday when the news dropped, many were confused. The Lousiana rapper was booked on charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and more according to WBRZ. Da Brat breaks down the full story of what happened to Mystikal and his detailed history of rape and crime.

Hear the Hot Spot and the story below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened With Mystikal & Why He Was Arrested Again [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com