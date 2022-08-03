Chris Brown Speaks Out On The Intimate Photos With Fans During His Meet-and-Greets

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown’s meet and greets are constantly going viral because of the amount of love he’s showing his fans on his current tour One of them Ones with rapper Lil Baby.

Lately, photos from his meet and greets have been causing an uproar because the R&B singer has been getting super up close and personal with his fans with some entertaining poses. For the VIP Package, #TeamBreezy has been able to spend some quality time with Brown and pose however they want in their photos.

Chris took to his Instagram story to speak out and defend his pose choices and backing his fans.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…,” Chris stated. “I have the coolest fans on the planet… I appreciate the f*** outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame ass artist that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Since the start of the tour, fans have been sharing moments from the photo sessions, interactive parts of the tour, and Chris singing never performed songs from his throwback albums. Fans have shared their experience with him via social media saying how personable he is and how he’s taken time with each fan.

The VIP moments have reportedly been around a thousand dollars but it seems like fans are thoroughly enjoying the one-on-one experience.

