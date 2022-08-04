Issa Rae Gives Hair And Style Envy On The Cover Of Variety Magazine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is clear that Issa Rae is the “IT” girl. The multi-hyphenate star covers Variety magazine looking like the star that she is in an all-black dress that screams power.

It is Issa Rae’s season. Ever since her hit show Insecure ended, it’s been non-stop for the talented actress. Her latest show, RAP SH!T, has already received great reviews from fans; she’s been nominated for an Emmy for lead actress in a comedy; and her media company, Hoorae, racked up five nominations for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

In Variety magazine’s latest issue, Rae discusses her feelings about her Emmy nominations. “That’s extremely exciting. To go from [calling Robin Thede] like, ‘Hey, girl, do you want to work together?’ to HBO greenlighting the show, and then for it to be acknowledged in this way year after year, that’s super cool,” stated Rae. She praised fellow creator Quinta Brunson for her historical Emmy nomination. “There’s just no one more deserving, and her show is so good. She’s just the perfect storyteller, and the perfect actress, and to see her grow into who she is now is so fulfilling. We have similar backgrounds, so it’s also funny, like, here we are meeting in the same category. I’m just so, so happy for her. And she’s making history along with her first Emmy nomination,” remarked Rae.

