PUMA And Baby Phat Collaborate On A Sporty-Glam Collection

The cats have united. Classic sports company Puma and the iconic Baby Phat brand have joined forces to bring the world a popping collection.

The apparel and footwear edit speaks to the fierce woman who goes for comfort, sultry, and style. Bright pinks, shimmer, and hints of gold sparkles add jazz to the collection and give it a glamorous street edge. Each piece boasts confidence and power. And if you are looking for those throwback styles that take you back to the early-2000s fashion vibes, look no further than this collection.

The collection consists of the Mayze tennis shoe that features an all-leather upper, pops of pink, and signature branded charm. The Mayze sandal that is also adorned with pops of pink and patterned details in the design. Other staples in the collection include a bralette, bike tights, a crop jacket, and a fitted t-shirt that merges both the PUMA and Baby Phat logos.

The PUMA brand has contributed to sports fashion for over 70 years. It has collaborated with some of the most notorious brands like Fenty and with notable celebrities like fashion stylist June Ambrose and actress Lauren London.

The price range for the collection ranges from $25-$110. It will launch on August 17th on PUMA.com, Footlocker.com, Champssports.com, and in select Foot Locker and Champ Sports stores. More styles from this collection will launch later this year.

