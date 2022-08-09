LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pardison Fontaine might want to hit the weight room.

They say you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. In a recent interview, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was certainly shooting for the stars.

Or was he?

While out promoting the new animated film Super Pets, which co-stars Kevin Hart, Johnson was asked if he’d ever want to be anyone’s pet. With zero hesitation Johnson responded with three words…. “Meg Thee Stallion”.

While the internet ate it up and Kevin Hart certainly had a nice laugh, Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine posted his response on Twitter.

For the record, Johnson has been married for three years to Lauren Hashian.

Meg has yet to respond, though it seems as if her boyfriend isn’t taking The Rock’s comments too seriously.

What do you think? Is Johnson’s comment all in good fun? Or do you think there’s something more going on here? Check out the video and let us know what you think!

Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Be Super Thirsty For Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com