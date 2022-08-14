According to NBC4i, If you had your driver’s license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something.
That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver’s licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
The lawsuit alleges state constitutional violations and unjust enrichment that requires restitution. Attorneys are now working to get Ohio motorists’ hard-earned money back.
Ohio’s Court of Claims certified the class in 2020.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Why the BMV may owe you money was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com