LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

First Covid-19. Then Monkeypox. Now West Nile Virus.

This current era of weird, infectious diseases continues to roll, but this time Ohioans may be in for a blast from the past.

According to the CDC, West Nile Virus is “The leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.”

While most people (8 of 10) infected with West Nile Virus don’t exhibit any symptoms, there are some who can develop a serious sickness from it. In rare cases, encephalitis and meningitis can be contracted, which affect the brain and brain plus spinal cord respectively. Like Covid, people older than the age of 60 are at a higher risk of experiencing serious problems.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

VIA | FOX 8

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed the West Nile Virus has been detected in 8 communities.

The cases are not human infections, but in areas the virus has been detected in mosquito traps.

The eight cities include:

Bratenahl

Cleveland Heights

Euclid

Linndale

Parma Heights

Rocky River

Shaker Heights

South Euclid

Finish this story [here]

Now is probably a great time to reiterate to young people in our lives how important it is to be mindful of what you come into contact with. Handwashing and general precautions should always be adhered to, but now so more than ever.

The Latest:

One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment

Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

West Nile Virus Found in Euclid, Parma, and Six Other Cuyahoga Cities

Cynthia Erivo Shuts Down ‘The Rings Of Power’ Premiere In A Flowing Rick Owens Ensemble

Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man

Hate Crime Suspected After 3 Black Gay Men Killed In ‘Intentional’ Chicago Hit And Run

#HelpAmericaVote Day Encourages People To Volunteer As Poll Workers

Lauren London Speaks At Ceremony For Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Star

Family Of Christian Obumseli Wants Courtney Clenney To Serve Life In Prison For His Murder

Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]

Eva’s Corner: Is It OK For Women To Propose To Men? [WATCH]

West Nile Virus Found in Euclid, Parma, and Six Other Cuyahoga Cities was originally published on wzakcleveland.com